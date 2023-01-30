Arctic Blast Strikes, Wicked Wind Chills: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/30/23 AM

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Langlade County with wind chills near -20 to -30 degrees this morning. Elsewhere, wind chills are -10 to -20 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: Highs will be around 20 degrees below normal, struggling to hit the single digits.... with winds whipping up to 20mph, creating wind chills from -10° to -20°, under sunny skies.

Tuesday: Wind chills will be around -15 to -30 in the morning, as we wake up with the actual temperatures near 10 below. We will climb into the lower and mid-teens with partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, wind chill values remain crisp, feeling double digit below zero still.

Wednesday: Warmer air returns with highs in the lower to mid 20s, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies and low 20s once again.

Friday: Another push of cold air arrives as we end the work week. Temperatures will only be in single digits again.

Weekend: A chance of snow hits Saturday and Sunday, with highs rising back to the mid and upper 20s.