Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Arctic Blast Strikes, Wicked Wind Chills: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/30/23 AM

Temperatures struggling to stay above 0 today as winds whip up wind chill values below zero.
Brittney's Weather Forecast
Posted at 6:21 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 07:21:57-05

A wind chill advisory is in effect for Langlade County with wind chills near -20 to -30 degrees this morning. Elsewhere, wind chills are -10 to -20 degrees, under partly cloudy skies.

Monday: Highs will be around 20 degrees below normal, struggling to hit the single digits.... with winds whipping up to 20mph, creating wind chills from -10° to -20°, under sunny skies.

Tuesday: Wind chills will be around -15 to -30 in the morning, as we wake up with the actual temperatures near 10 below. We will climb into the lower and mid-teens with partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, wind chill values remain crisp, feeling double digit below zero still.

Wednesday: Warmer air returns with highs in the lower to mid 20s, under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Partly sunny skies and low 20s once again.

Friday: Another push of cold air arrives as we end the work week. Temperatures will only be in single digits again.

Weekend: A chance of snow hits Saturday and Sunday, with highs rising back to the mid and upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:56 PM, Dec 17, 2018