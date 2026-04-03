April's first weekend starting wet and icy

After a quiet start to Friday, we're kicking off April's first weekend with some active weather.
Friday evening we'll get more rain and a chance for some wintry mix further north where Ice Storm Warnings are in effect Friday night into early Saturday.
Ice accumulation is expected further north.
There is a high chance for tree damage and power outages in areas with significant ice buildup. Make preparations in case you do lose power. In areas where rain falls, non-severe thunderstorms are possible.
There are also a pair of River Flood Warnings in Oconto and Outagamie counties.
Saturday afternoon/evening and Easter Sunday will be much milder with a mix of sun and clouds.
More chances for April showers will continue next week.
Posted
After a quiet start to Friday, we're kicking off April's first weekend with some active weather.