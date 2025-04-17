April thunderstorms

After highs in the 40s/50s the first day 3 days of this week, temperatures climbed into the 60s today(away from Lake Michigan).

Our next weather-maker arrives tonight with showers & thunderstorms.

A soaking rain is expected across the N.E.W. in the next 24 hours. By Friday evening, many spots could receive over an inch of rain.

We will also see thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong/severe, especially on Friday.

Highs on Friday will range from the 40s/50s NE to the 60s/70s across the south.

Sunshine returns on Saturday.

On Easter Sunday, clouds will thicken up throughout the day with rain developing late.

