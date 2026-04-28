April showers to wrap up the month

Temperatures were in the lower 60s today—slightly above normal for this time of year, and not something we should get used to.

Our next chance of widespread showers will be on Wednesday. Much cooler weather will move in to wrap up the month of April, with even a chance of a snowflake. The cooler weather will be accompanied by some frosty mornings.

Many rivers continue to experience minor flooding across Northeast Wisconsin. Although showers are possible from time to time, heavy rain across the region is not in the forecast anytime soon.

