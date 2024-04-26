April showers the rest of the month

A strong area of low pressure will pull out of the Rockies & will be our weather-maker for the weekend.

As the warm front, associated with the low, moves through overnight we will see showers & thunderstorms.

Much warmer weather will surge into the area on very gusty SW winds Saturday with temps near 80 degrees.

The Storm Prediction Center has also placed N.E.W. under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. If the storms can get going, all types of severe weather would be possible.

SAT: Sun & clouds. PM storms. Some could be strong to severe. High will be near 80 degrees. SW winds will gust over 40 mph.

SUN: Rain/storms, windy & colder. Afternoon temps will range from the 40s NE to the 60s far SW.

On/off showers & storms will continue into next week with highs mainly in the 60s & 70s.

Rain totals over the next 4-5 days will be around 1-3".

