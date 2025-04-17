April showers & storms return

High pressure controlled our weather today & will continue to do so for much of Thursday.

It brought us lots of sunshine & light winds.

Our next weather-maker arrives late Thursday & Friday with showers & thunderstorms.

This system will also kick the winds back up. Winds will gust over 30 mph on Thursday.

A soaking rain is expected across the N.E.W. the next two days.

We will also see thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong/severe, especially on Friday.

Sunshine returns on Saturday.

