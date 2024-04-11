April showers return

After a mostly cloudy Tuesday, sunshine & much warmer temps returned for Wednesday. High pressure moving to the east provided the area with SW winds & the warmest temps in nearly a month.

Temps on Wednesday were running nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Thursday: Plenty of clouds with rain developing. It was windy. Temps will drop during the afternoon as the rain moves in & NE winds kick in.

There will be a mock tornado warning issued @ 1:45 pm & 6:45 pm to practice your safety plan at work/school & home.

Friday: AM Shower? PM clouds & some sun. Windy.

This weekend: Lots of sunshine & warm. Perhaps a late day shower on Saturday.

Staying warm next week. Highs will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

It will feel like May but on/off April showers & perhaps a few storms will persist.