'April Showers' living up to its name

We began Thursday with freezing rain, a wintry mix followed by rain.

Thursday temperatures didn't get as warm as expected with highs below normal in the 30s.

A variety of weather alerts are active in Northeast Wisconsin Thursday night include a Tornado Watch in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties.

A Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning are in effect further north until late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Calmer weather is on the way for Friday before late Friday night and early Saturday we get more rain.

More chances for April showers pop up next week.