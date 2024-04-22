April Showers err...T-storms

After highs only in the lower 40s on Saturday.....temps rebounded into the 60s this afternoon. About 10 degrees above normal.

A weak cold front will move across the area overnight bringing some April showers.

Temps behind the front will be similar to what we saw today.

A much stronger cold front will kick off a few thunderstorms on Tuesday & will be followed by much cooler temps on Wednesday.

The storms are not expected to be severe, but a strong thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUE: Sun & clouds. A few PM storms. Gusty N/NE winds behind the front.

WED: Mostly sunny skies & cool. Highs will be running 5-10 degrees below normal.

THU: Mostly sunny & seasonable.

FRI: Sun & clouds & seasonable. A few showers are possible late as cold front approaches.

SAT: Sun & clouds. PM storms. Some could be strong to severe. High will be near 80 degrees.

SUN: Rain, windy & colder. Afternoon temps in the 40s with a gusty NE wind.