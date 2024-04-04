April showers abound

The winter storm that brought 6-10" of snow(the biggest April snowfall in 6 years) was still impacting the area today.

A system rotating around it brought some snow this morning & a few good old April "rain" showers during the afternoon..

Clouds will mix with some stars overnight as the system finally pulls off to the east.

Friday: Sun & clouds

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Seasonable temps are expected with upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday: Sun & clouds early. PM clouds & the chance for some showers.

Monday: Total Solar Eclipse day!! Mostly cloudy & a few showers. Hopefully that changes.

Much warmer weather returns to the area next week with 50s & 60s.

The normal high this time of year is near 50 & the normal low climbs above freezing next week.