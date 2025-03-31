April Antics begin!!

As clean-up continues for the ice storm over the weekend, the next storm is already headed towards the state.

March came in like a llama & is going out like one as well. After early morning snow, high temps were running 5-10 degrees below normal with some sunshine.

High pressure will control our weather overnight into Tuesday morning.

So the first day of April will start with sunshine, and it will end with snow.

The next BIG storm will pull out of the Rockies overnight & head towards Wisconsin tomorrow.

Snow will overspread the area Tuesday night & it could fall heavily at times.

Most areas will see 1-3" of snow by Wednesday morning, with the highest totals expected NW of Green Bay.

The snow will switch over to showers & storms on Wednesday.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area under a slight risk of severe weather with damaging winds & large hail being the main threats.

After this next big storm, it looks like it will finally quiet down for a while.

