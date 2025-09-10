Apparently, we don't love the 80s

After the warmest day in a week yesterday, lots of clouds & easterly winds kept it much cooler today!!

There were also a few showers & sprinkles.

Temps will stay in the 70s for the rest of the week, but some lower 80s are possible by the weekend & next week.

The 80s are something we haven't seen since August 16! That's 25 days ago!!

Areas of fog are expected overnight & it could be locally dense.

Morning clouds & fog will give way to some sunshine by Thursday afternoon.

Kickoff temps are Lambeau will be in the mid/upper 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs near 80 degrees.