Any Snow Gradually Ends Today

The worst of the storm is over, but blowing snow will still be a problem at times. Another relatively quick round of snow will push through with additional minor accumulations of 1-3" possible, especially north. A little freezing drizzle may mix in with this precipitation and highs will only be in the mid 20s and slowly falling.

Tonight, we’re going to clear out the skies and it will get a colder with highs only in the single digits.

Friday, the sun is back but it will be colder with highs in the upper teens.

There’s the potential of a few light snow showers Friday night, but the weekend looks quiet and nice with sun and some melting with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Monday, a messy system looks to head our way with a mix of rain, sleet and snow. We’ll keep you updated as this gets closer.