Any more Bucks in Six-(ties) as Gun-deer season kicks off?

Temps were running 15-25 above normal on Thursday.

The normal high is 43 degrees.



Friday: Closer to normal highs with temps in the low/mid 40s. Wind chills will be the 30s. It will feel 30 degrees colder compared to today.

Weekend: Temperatures will closer to normal. Highs will be in the lower 50s on Saturday & mid/upper 40s on Sunday.. Sunny skies stick around.

Sunrise temps will be in the 20s both Saturday & Sunday.

Temps will be seasonable as we head into next week, but much colder weather is lurking on the horizon.

A cold front will bring a few rain/snow showers late Tuesday followed by much colder temps on Wednesday.