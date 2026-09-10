Another Warm, Sunny Day Ahead Friday

Today was yet another day in a stretch of very nice weather that started yesterday. While temperatures this afternoon weren’t quite as warm, only making it into the mid and upper 70s, we had abundant sunshine and light winds to make up for it.

The calm weather continues overnight, with skies remaining clear. It may be a bit on the cooler side, with temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s.

Friday brings yet another wonderful day, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures back up into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. However, it may be a tad breezy in the afternoon, with southwest winds occasionally gusting up to 20 miles per hour.

We could see a stray shower move in very early Saturday, but overall, the weather for this weekend is looking just as nice. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 once again on Saturday, followed by highs in the mid 70s on Sunday.

But things start to change heading into Sunday night, as chances for showers and storms enter the forecast late in the overnight hours, becoming more likely at the start of the workweek on Monday.

Temperatures then turn cooler, with highs in the low 70s and possibly upper 60s in a few places during the first half of next week.

