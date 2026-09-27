Another Warm and Sunny Day Ahead

We have another wonderful day ahead as above-normal high temperatures and mostly sunny skies continue today for the second half of the weekend. Look for highs this afternoon in the low 70s under a mix of sunshine and clouds. The evening will be a bit warmer than yesterday, with temperatures starting in the low 60s before dropping into the mid-50s later tonight under partly cloudy skies.

Partly cloudy skies stick around through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the low 50s. The clouds will gradually move out as we approach sunrise Monday.

We warm up slightly Monday, as abundant sunshine throughout the day allows high temperatures to reach the low to mid-70s across the area.

Our next chance of rain enters the picture Tuesday night, with showers and a few thunderstorms possible during the evening and overnight hours. Rain chances will persist into Wednesday as well, along with mostly cloudy skies.

