Another spring/winter storm is on the way

Another BIG spring/winter storm is headed toward Wisconsin.

Its track means that most of us will be on the warm side of it Wednesday morning.

The strong area of low pressure will be accompanied by gusty winds, rain & maybe a thunderstorm.

The Storm Prediction Center has put part of the area under a marginal risk of severe weather for Wednesday.

Some accumulating snow is possible on the back side of this storm (area-wide) Wednesday evening.

8-12" of snow is expected well NW of the Fox Valley. Right now, it looks like 1-3" for the Fox Valley. Stay tuned!!

Tuesday: Increasing clouds & breezy

Wednesday: AM rain & a few storms. PM Wintry mix changing to snow.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny.

Friday: Lots of sunshine & pleasant.

Spring officially arrives on Thursday!!

This weekend: Another Big storm is possible on Sunday. Stay tuned.

