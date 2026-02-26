Another spring fling on the way

With highs running 10-15 degrees below normal, today was our coldest day in nearly 3 weeks.

A warm front approaching the area on Thursday will bring gusty SW winds & a big boost to the thermometer.

Highs will be the 30s & there will be a chance for a few flurries or snow showers.

Even warmer weather moves in for Friday.

SW winds & some sunshine will kick temps back into the 40s/50s on Friday.

Unlike last week, when we had record warmth, we will not be breaking any records on Friday. The record high is 70 degrees.

March arrives this weekend like a llama with lots of sunshine & cold temps.

