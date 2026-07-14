Another scorching day ahead

The heat wave will continue for the next couple of days.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year so far here in the Fox Valley, with some locations to our north even seeing highs near 100 degrees.

Today, the streak of above-average temperatures continues, with highs once again climbing into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. With dew points remaining in the 70s, heat index values will soar into the triple digits under abundant sunshine.

Today also marks the 31st anniversary of the last time Green Bay reached 100 degrees. The high topped out at 102 degrees on July 14, 1995.

As we head into Wednesday, highs in the 90s are expected to continue, especially southwest of Green Bay. However, we'll finally get a break from the heat during the second half of the workweek, along with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms.