Another Round of Storms Possible Tonight

We had a round of showers and storms move through the area during the mid- to late-morning hours, producing heavy downpours and a few flashes of lightning, but nothing too severe.

A few showers may develop this afternoon, but overall, we should remain mostly dry and quiet. Temperatures today will top out in the upper 70s, but it will still be a bit humid out there.

Another round of storms moves in during the evening and overnight hours. Some of these storms could become severe, with the main risks being damaging winds, hail and torrential downpours. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Some showers may linger through the predawn hours Friday, but we will remain dry throughout the daytime hours under a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Labor Day weekend is looking to be very pleasant, with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds, along with only a very isolated chance of a shower or storm during the afternoon each day. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s, slightly above where we should be this time of year, with dew points in the 60s through early next week.

