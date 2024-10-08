Another frosty night & then another 80?

Another chilly night is on the way! It will be the 3rd straight night with lows in the 30s across much of the Fox Valley.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas NW of the Fox Valley. Patchy Frost is likely elsewhere away from Lake Michigan.

Wednesday will be the 32nd consecutive day with above normal high temperatures.

High pressure will control our weather for the rest of the week. That means lots of sunshine.

The clockwise flow around it will initially produce northerly winds on Wednesday, but as it shifts of to the east by Thursday & Friday winds will switch back to the SW.

Highs will be near 70 on Thursday & near 80 by Friday. The normal high is 61 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies

Friday: Sun & clouds

This weekend: Turning much cooler with the threat for rain & gusty winds on Sunday.

