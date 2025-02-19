Another FRIGID night & then warm-up begins

When we look back at the winter, this snowy & cold stretch may end up being the highlight of the season.

After locally heavy snow over the weekend, a widespread 6-8"+, frigid temps stuck around today.

Highs were running 15-25 degrees below normal. Wind chills this morning were in the -30s.

The actual air temperature in Fond du Lac hit -23 degrees!!!

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect for most of the area into Wednesday morning.

Wind chills will drop down to around -20s overnight!!

High pressure will give us lots of sunshine on Tuesday with highs only around 10 above. The normal high is in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds. A few flakes are possible.

Thursday: Sun & clouds

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Much warmer. The snow is going to start melting.

After our snowiest start to February on record, significant snowfall is not in the forecast.