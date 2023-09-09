Another fall Blast on the Way?

After returning to the 70s today with sunny skies, we will see another surge of cool air tomorrow and for the next few days afterwards so don't get used to the 70s.

Clouds are building in tonight and that will set the stage for some showers and isolated storms on our Sunday. Temperatures will be divided with lower 60s to the north, and some upper 60s and lower 70s to the south.

On and off showers will likely stick around for our Monday but then the risk of rain will start to wind down moving into our Tuesday and beyond.

Sunny and cool weather will end as we move into the end of the work week with 70s returning to the area.