Another Fall Appetizer

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
A cold front on Friday may kick off a shower/storm after highs in the 80s.
There is a Marginal risk for severe weather NW of the Fox Valley after sunset.
It's looks mostly sunny & breezy for the final pre-season game against the Seahawks.
A taste of fall arrives on Sunday/Monday with highs only in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
