Another day of smoky skies

You can expect another smoky day in Northeast Wisconsin. This has been a WEEK straight of unhealthy air quality.

The area of high pressure that has been controlling our weather for the past week is going to finally start to pull off to the east over the next several days. That will do several things. The main thing is the wildfire smoke will start to disperse. We will also see temperatures and the humidity rise. Highs are above average into the mid to upper 80s into the end of the week. The increased humidity means that the chance for rain will be going up as well. Storms are possible on Thursday. By Friday, expect highs to reach 90 degrees. It will be hot and humid this weekend with a chance for storms at Lambeau Field for the preseason game Saturday Night.

