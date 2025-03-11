Another BIG storm is on the way

After sunshine and gusty southwest winds boosted temperatures into the mid/upper 60s yesterday, a cold front moved through overnight.

Although we saw lots of sunshine today, gusty northeast winds dropped temperatures back into the 30s and 40s.

Cooler, but still above normal.

A warm front could touch off some light snow or flurries north of Green Bay overnight.

High pressure will give us more sunshine on Wednesday, and after winds switch back to the south, we will start to warm up again.

A big storm will continue the warming process as we head towards the weekend. 60s & perhaps a few 70s will return.

The strong area of low pressure will be accompanied by gusty winds, some rain & maybe a thunderstorm.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds

Thursday: Sun & clouds

Friday: Sun & clouds. Windy & warm. Showers late.

This Weekend: Rain showers may end with a few snowflakes Saturday night.

AM light snow? Followed by sun & clouds Sunday evening.

