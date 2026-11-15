Another Beautiful Afternoon Ahead

The second half of the weekend is bringing another beautiful afternoon to Northeast Wisconsin. Skies will remain mostly to completely sunny throughout the day, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 40s across much of the area. Today's weather makes for a great day for football as the Packers take on the Vikings at Lambeau this afternoon. Look for temperatures right around 44 degrees at kickoff, remaining in the mid-40s throughout the game under plenty of sunshine.

This evening, temperatures will fall into the 30s before dropping into the upper 20s across most of the area overnight. Skies will remain mostly to completely clear.

The warmup we've been experiencing over the last few days continues tomorrow. Monday brings a return to the 50s under mostly sunny skies, with a few high, thin clouds possible throughout the day. Winds will also pick up slightly, with afternoon gusts reaching up to 20 miles per hour out of the southwest.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the week as well. By the middle of the week, highs should reach the mid-50s, with a few locations potentially seeing upper 50s by Thursday and Friday. We'll also remain relatively dry, with a slight chance of a few light showers on Thursday before a better chance for rain moves in next weekend.

