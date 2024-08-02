Another 90 for the weekend?

Today was the 8th straight day with highs above 80 degrees. In fact, we had our first 90 in a month & a half.
It will be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday.
It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 60s/70s.
Patchy fog is possible overnight.
There is a chance for a storm late Saturday & a few storms are possible on Sunday,
Wet & much cooler weather is in store for Monday.
More comfortable dew points can be expected next week as well.
Posted
and last updated
Today was the 8th straight day with highs above 80 degrees. In fact, we had our first 90 in a month & a half.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.