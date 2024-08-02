Another 90 for the weekend?

Today was the 8th straight day with highs above 80 degrees. In fact, we had our first 90 in a month & a half.

It will be very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday.

It will also be humid with dew points mainly in the 60s/70s.

Patchy fog is possible overnight.

There is a chance for a storm late Saturday & a few storms are possible on Sunday,

Wet & much cooler weather is in store for Monday.

More comfortable dew points can be expected next week as well.

