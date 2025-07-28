An August cooldown

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Although much of the area had back-to-back 90s, Green Bay reached 90 degrees for the first time in over a month this afternoon.
It was the third day in a row with dew points in the sticky 70s.
A cold front will move across the area on Tuesday. On & off showers & storms are possible late tonight into Wednesday morning.
Much cooler & comfortable air will move into Wisconsin as we wrap up July & move into August.
Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 50s.
Perhaps the nicest stretch of weather all summer long.

