An August cooldown

Although much of the area had back-to-back 90s, Green Bay reached 90 degrees for the first time in over a month this afternoon.

It was the third day in a row with dew points in the sticky 70s.

A cold front will move across the area on Tuesday. On & off showers & storms are possible late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Much cooler & comfortable air will move into Wisconsin as we wrap up July & move into August.

Lots of sunshine is expected with highs in the 70s & dew points in the 50s.

Perhaps the nicest stretch of weather all summer long.

