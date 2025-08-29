An amazing end to August

Some patchy frost is possible well to the NW of Green Bay tonight!

Friday will be a nice day. Expect sun & clouds with highs near 70.

A weak disturbance may kick off a few showers/sprinkles west of Oshkosh.

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, looks great! Lots of sunshine is on the way, with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

