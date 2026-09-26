An Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend Ahead

After a second straight day with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies, we’re keeping the gorgeous weather around this weekend as well!

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature sunshine and a few clouds, with high temperatures in the lower 70s — above normal for late September. This is all thanks to a large area of high pressure centered over portions of eastern Canada, which will keep influencing our weather this weekend.

The nice weather continues into Monday as well, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

While Tuesday will begin with some sunshine and clouds, the weather will turn unsettled later in the day, with our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arriving into the evening hours. The chance of rain will continue into Wednesday as well.

