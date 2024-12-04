Alberta Clipper brings snow, gusty winds & frigid chills

Temps climbed into the 30s for the second straight day. Even with the warmer highs, it was still the 8th straight day with below normal temps.

An Alberta Clipper will bring two chances of light snow to the area tonight and Wednesday. Most areas will see less than an inch but 1-3" of snow is possible NE of Green Bay.

The system will also produce very gusty winds on Wednesday & usher in much colder air for Thursday & Friday. Winds will gust over 40 mph Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop into the teens below zero tomorrow night.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. A few snow showers are possible as well with winds gusting over 40 mph.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Windy & cold. A few flurries.

Friday: Sun, clouds & cold.

This weekend: Warmer temps return with 40s possible by Sunday.

