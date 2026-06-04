After the wettest spring on record, we need some rain

It was another beautiful day across the area! The normal high for this time of year is 73 degrees, and most locations climbed 10 to 13 degrees above that mark.

Along with the warmth came plenty of sunshine, making for another picture-perfect summer day.

Our next weather maker arrives tonight, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Rain chances increase even more on Friday. While it's still too early to determine whether any storms will become strong or severe, it's worth noting that June is the peak of tornado season in Wisconsin. The entire area is currently under a marginal risk for severe weather on Friday.

Any storms that move through could produce locally heavy rainfall, and believe it or not, we actually need some rain. After the wettest spring on record, drought conditions have now developed across parts of the area.

A big taste of summer is headed our way later next week, with highs soaring into the 90s and dew points climbing into the 70s.

