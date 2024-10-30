After the treat, here comes the trick

Record highs were smashed across the are today. The normal high is in the lower 50s, most spots were in the lower 80s.

We saw the latest 80-degree temp on record today. The old record was October 23, 1899.

More records will fall on Wednesday.

A cold front will produce some much needed rain late Wednesday & usher in much cooler weather for Halloween.

The models are showing a widespread 1-2" of rain across the area.

Wednesday: Record warmth. Gusty winds. Sun & clouds. Rain & thunderstorms late.

Halloween: Gusty winds & much cooler. Rain showers. Especially early.

Friday: Sun & clouds & seasonable.

This Weekend: Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds & showers on Sunday.

Drought conditions continue.

