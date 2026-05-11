After a weather 180, rain returns.

The low temperature this morning was 28 degrees, tying a record low set more than 100 years ago!

A mix of sun and clouds ruled the skies Monday, with high temperatures running 10–15 degrees below normal.

Before high pressure drifts off to the east overnight, there will be a small window of opportunity for some patchy frost. After midnight, clouds will overspread the area, and we’ll have a chance for showers and maybe even a storm.

After morning showers and storms, skies will clear out. With gusty west winds and ample sunshine, many locations will soar into the 70s.

Cooler weather returns Wednesday with lots of clouds, gusty winds, and perhaps a shower.

Some more frost is possible Thursday morning before warmer weather moves in for the weekend.

