After a long break, summer is coming back

Cameron's Forecast
Summer returns!!!
Posted

It has been a month since temperatures have been in the 80s in Green Bay.
The weather pattern is about to change; however, summer is coming back.
After not hitting 80 degrees for 27 days straight, highs should be mainly in the 80s over the next 6 days.
There is a chance of a storm on Saturday, but after that, expect lots of sunshine into the middle of next week.

