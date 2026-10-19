After 3 days of gusty winds, a calm night will bring some fog

After three straight days with winds gusting 30 to 40 mph across the area, we finally got a break from the breeze today.

As a weak cold front slowly moved south across the region, southwest winds shifted to the east-northeast. The front was also accompanied by extensive high cloudiness.

High pressure will reestablish itself across northeast Wisconsin overnight. With light winds and lingering low-level moisture, fog is expected to develop and will be dense in spots by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be another mostly sunny day once the morning fog burns off. Temperatures will climb back into the mid-60s, about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Expect more of the same for Wednesday.

In fact, high pressure will control our weather right into the upcoming weekend. That means we can look forward to plenty of sunshine, occasional passing clouds, and above-normal temperatures. For reference, our normal high for this time of year is in the mid- to upper-50s.

