Active weather: storms & snow

After the warmest day in five months, winter returned to the area today & it's just the beginning.

Showers/storms this evening will give way to a wintry mix overnight.

Some storms could be strong, bringing hail and heavy rain.

The wintry mix will turn to snow on Wednesday, with a dusting to a few inches of snow possible.

Winds gusting 30-40 mph will keep temps in the 30s.

After a break on Thursday, another storm will bring snow back to the area Thursday night & Friday.

Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.

A potentially much larger winter storm might be heading our way for the weekend. Stay tuned!

