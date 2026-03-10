Active weather: storms & snow

After the warmest day in five months, winter returned to the area today & it's just the beginning.
Showers/storms this evening will give way to a wintry mix overnight.
Some storms could be strong, bringing hail and heavy rain.
The wintry mix will turn to snow on Wednesday, with a dusting to a few inches of snow possible.
Winds gusting 30-40 mph will keep temps in the 30s.
After a break on Thursday, another storm will bring snow back to the area Thursday night & Friday.
Heavy snow is possible, especially north of Green Bay.
A potentially much larger winter storm might be heading our way for the weekend. Stay tuned!
