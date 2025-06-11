Active weather on the way

Sunshine & much warmer temps will returned to the area today. After back-to-back days with highs in the 60s, temps climbed into the mid-80s.

Our next weather-maker moves in tonight & will last through Saturday. It will bring on/off showers & storms back to Wisconsin.

This system could produce heavy rain in spots over the next 3 days.

The rain chances will end by Father’s Day with sunshine and 70s returning.

Next week looks active! We will have on/off thunderstorms chances with highs near 80 degrees.

The storms could be severe with locally heavy rain.

Stay tuned!!

