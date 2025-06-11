Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Active weather on the way

Cameron's Forecast
Active weather ahead
Posted

Sunshine & much warmer temps will returned to the area today. After back-to-back days with highs in the 60s, temps climbed into the mid-80s.
Our next weather-maker moves in tonight & will last through Saturday. It will bring on/off showers & storms back to Wisconsin.
This system could produce heavy rain in spots over the next 3 days.
The rain chances will end by Father’s Day with sunshine and 70s returning.
Next week looks active! We will have on/off thunderstorms chances with highs near 80 degrees.
The storms could be severe with locally heavy rain.
Stay tuned!!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids