Active weather on the way

Sunshine & much warmer temps will returned to the area today. After back-to-back days with highs in the 60s, temps climbed into the mid-80s.
Our next weather-maker moves in tonight & will last through Saturday. It will bring on/off showers & storms back to Wisconsin.
This system could produce heavy rain in spots over the next 3 days.
The rain chances will end by Father’s Day with sunshine and 70s returning.
Next week looks active! We will have on/off thunderstorms chances with highs near 80 degrees.
The storms could be severe with locally heavy rain.
Stay tuned!!
Posted
Sunshine & much warmer temps will returned to the area today. After back-to-back days with highs in the 60s, temps climbed into the mid-80s.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.