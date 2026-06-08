Active weather before a BIG cool down

After a beautiful weekend, clouds and rain returned to the area today.

Temperatures were in the 70s to around 80 degrees, and it was humid with dew points in the mid-60s.

A fast-moving area of low pressure will make its way across the state tonight and tomorrow morning. It will be accompanied by showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected.

On Tuesday, morning clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the low 70s near the lake to the mid-80s across central Wisconsin.

Wednesday will be a very warm to hot and humid day across the area. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s, while dew points climb into the 70s. The heat index will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

In addition, there will be a good chance for thunderstorms during the evening. All types of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

We'll see more showers and storms on Thursday, followed by much cooler weather for the weekend and next week.