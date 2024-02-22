According to February, "It's payback time."

The normal high for this time of year is now in the lower 30s. Temps were running 25-30 degrees above that today.

No record highs but will get another chance next week.

We will see a quick shot of cold weather & then another big warm-up begins on Sunday/Monday.

Significant precipitation is not in the forecast until Wednesday.

Friday: Sun & clouds. Much colder. Highs in the 20s & 30s. Snow showers and flurries are possible. A spotty dusting can't be ruled out.

Wind chills will be in 1s & 10s.

This weekend: Temps will be near normal on Saturday but jump up 15-20 degrees for Sunday. Sun & clouds.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temps. Record high temps are possible Monday & Tuesday of next week.

March begins in a week & a half with more of the same.