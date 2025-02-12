A Wintry Wednesday

After the biggest snowfall of the winter on Saturday, Snow returns on Wednesday!!
An area of low pressure tracking well to the south of Wisconsin will produce 3-6" across much of the N.E.W. with
the highest totals along the Lakeshore.
The snow will start in the south during the morning & then taper off across the far north after midnight.
After a break in accumulating snow on Thursday more arrives on Friday.
Wednesday: Snow developing & windy.
Thursday: AM snow. Sun & clouds.
Friday: Increasing clouds. PM snow
This weekend: Some snow on Saturday. Turning colder on Sunday.
Much colder next week.