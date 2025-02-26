A wintry mix & more record highs?

The longest cold streak of the winter has ended. After 16 consecutive days with below normal highs, we have now had 3 days in a row

with above normal highs. We also have 3 more on the way!

High pressure will move off to the east overnight & that will allow our next weather-maker to move in.

The system will bring a wintry mix to the area. Most of the precipitation will fall in the form of rain but some freezing rain, sleet & snow is

possible. Roads could be come slippery in spots.

The light mix will continue into Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be windy & more record highs could fall on Friday.

Wednesday: Clouds skies. Some light rain or a wintry mix.

Thursday: Gusty winds. A few rain/snow showers are possible.

Friday: Windy & much warmer. The record high is 54 degrees.

This weekend: We find out if March comes in like a Lion, Llama or Lamb. We will see lots of sunshine

with colder temps.

March 1 is also the first day of Meteorological Spring in the Northern Hemisphere

