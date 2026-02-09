A wintry mix followed by some not-so-wintry weather

After highs in the 10s on Saturday, 20s yesterday, & 30s today....could we see 40s tomorrow?

Yes!! Tuesday will be the warmest day in a month!

After a light wintry mix overnight, we will see a mix of clouds & sun tomorrow.

Gusty NW winds will push temps into the upper 30s & lower 40s.

Cooler temps will return for Wednesday & Thursday.

After that, a BIG warm-up!!

Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the foreseeable future.

Lots of 30s & 40s are headed our way!!!

