A wintry mix followed by some not-so-wintry weather

After highs in the 10s on Saturday, 20s yesterday, & 30s today....could we see 40s tomorrow?
Yes!! Tuesday will be the warmest day in a month!
After a light wintry mix overnight, we will see a mix of clouds & sun tomorrow.
Gusty NW winds will push temps into the upper 30s & lower 40s.
Cooler temps will return for Wednesday & Thursday.
After that, a BIG warm-up!!
Temperatures are expected to be above normal for the foreseeable future.
Lots of 30s & 40s are headed our way!!!
