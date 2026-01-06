A wintry mix equals icy roads

The January Thaw has arrived & it's here to stay!

Temperatures were in the low to mid 30s today, a good 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Quite often, the January Thaw is accompanied by a wintry mix & that's what we are going to experience overnight into Tuesday.

The bulk of the precipitation will fall in the form of freezing rain or rain & that will produce icy conditions.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s through Friday.

The next chance of precipitation arrives on Friday.