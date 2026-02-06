A winter weather 180 is on the way

After a day featuring the most snow and the warmest temps in 3 weeks, another fast-moving system will bring
more snow and keep temps in the 30s tonight.
A dusting to 2" is possible.
Behind the snow, gusty NW winds over 30 mph will usher in much colder air for the afternoon.
Morning highs will be in the low/mid 30s before falling into the 10s by the afternoon.
Wind chills will drop well below zero tomorrow night.
Colder temps continue on Saturday before a BIG warm up moves in for next week!!
Posted
After a day featuring the most snow and the warmest temps in 3 weeks, another fast-moving system will bring
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.