A windy weather 180 is on the way

A strong cold front will move across the area on Friday.

The winds will be accompanied by strong & gusty winds. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for most of N.E.W..

Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the 40s & 50s. Behind it, temps in the 20s & sub-zero wind chills.

Light mixed showers area possible into Friday night. Roads could become slippery in spots.

March comes in like a Llama!! Lots of sunshine, but much colder temperatures.

Friday: Windy & much warmer. The record high is 54 degrees & within reach.

This weekend: Sunny skies & colder temps. Gusty winds will continue into Saturday.

March 1 the first day of Meteorological Spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

