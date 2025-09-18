A wet end to summer

After 4 straight days with highs in the 80s, many spots were only in the 60s & 70s today.
And those 60s & 70s are here to stay!
Fall officially arrives on Monday. The Autumnal Equinox is 1:19 pm.
The final days of summer will feature on/off rain chances.
Showers & storms are in the forecast through Tuesday. The best chance of rain will be over the weekend.
A rainfall deficit of over an inch could be erased by Monday.
Most Friday Night Lights games will be dry, but there is a chance of a shower.
