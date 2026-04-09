A wet April is about to get wetter

Temperatures have been all over the place this week, with highs ranging from the 30s to the 70s.

This up-and-down pattern will continue over the next seven days.

A weak system will bring rain showers to the area overnight, with a little wet snow possibly mixing in across the far north.

High pressure builds back into the state on Friday, bringing a mix of sun and clouds along with seasonable temperatures.

The pattern turns more active over the weekend and into next week, with multiple chances for showers and storms.

Some of the rain could be heavy, and a few storms may be severe.

Stay tuned....

