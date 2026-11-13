A Weekend Warmup After a Chilly End to the Week

For the second day in a row, temperatures across Northeast Wisconsin were below normal for the middle of November. Mostly cloudy skies and occasionally gusty northerly winds kept temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s this afternoon. In addition to the chilly weather, this morning brought our first snowflakes to the NBC 26 viewing area. However, they were mainly confined to Door County, where up to about an inch of snow fell.

Tonight, look for temperatures to fall into the upper 20s across the area, with partly cloudy skies as our winds begin to lighten.

Temperatures warm up once again starting tomorrow. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, along with lighter winds, allowing temperatures to climb into the mid 40s, closer to seasonal averages.

Sunday is shaping up to be just as nice as Saturday, with highs back in the mid 40s and even more sunshine in store.

The weather is looking fantastic for Sunday's Packers-Vikings game at Lambeau, but you may want to grab a jacket. Tailgating temperatures will be chilly, in the mid 30s, before rising into the mid 40s around kickoff.

The warmup continues into next week, with highs reaching the 50s on Monday and remaining there throughout the workweek. Conditions will also stay dry, with only a slight chance of rain on Thursday.

